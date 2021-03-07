Grant provides resources to help build next big Minnesota business
Launch Minnesota – an initiative of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) designed to elevate Minnesota as a national leader in innovation – has awarded $450,000 from its Education Grants program to six organizations to continue the development of our statewide innovation ecosystem.
The Launch Minnesota Network is designed to help startups from across Minnesota get the resources and support they need to build the next big companies that will grow our state’s economy and create jobs. A collaboration that spans the whole state, it is connected by eight hubs for startup support that include 85 program partners. The Launch Minnesota Network builds, connects and coordinates key resources that entrepreneurs need to get started and grow.
“Minnesota’s innovation ecosystem is on the rise,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We are well-positioned to become a critical problem-solving capital of the country, given our growing startup ecosystem and diverse economy. The partners in this network are doing amazing things to ensure entrepreneurs from across the state with great ideas can find funding, connections and a trajectory for growth right here in Minnesota.”
Organizations receiving awards for the 2021 state fiscal year are:
Northwest Minnesota – Greater Bemidji Launch Pad
Southeast Minnesota – Red Wing Ignite
Twin Cities – Greater MSP/Forge North Partnership
West Central Minnesota – Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation
Northeast Minnesota – Itasca Economic Development Corporation in Grand Rapids
Statewide Partner – University of Minnesota: Gary S. Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship and the Technology Commercialization Venture Center
Each of the organizations have been awarded grants ranging from $60,000 to $70,000. All grants require at least a one-to-one match and the organizations have already leveraged a total of over $1M in matching funds.
Two other organizations – Mankato State University in the Southwest region and Meda in the Twin Cities – received education grants from Launch Minnesota in 2020 and are using that funding to continue their leadership and involvement in the network this year.
“Our network began forming last March – at the start of the pandemic – and it’s remarkable what we have accomplished so far,” said Launch Minnesota Executive Director Neela Mollgaard. “We’re seeing improved coordination, increased capacity and enhanced resources to help startups succeed. This connectivity helps entrepreneurs better navigate Minnesota’s startup community.”
In under a year, partners in the Launch Minnesota Network have:
Coordinated outreach, programming and events to support startups at each stage of their business
Provided lean startup education to more than 638 entrepreneurs
Shared best practices between regional and statewide organizations
Started capturing data to better understand the needs and gaps of businesses in our state
In January, Launch Minnesota and its partners received a national award as a Small Business Administration “Super Connector.”
Meanwhile, Launch Minnesota has awarded Innovation grants of nearly $2.4 million to 77 startups statewide since it began in fall of 2019. Of those, more than half have gone to entrepreneurs from targeted populations that have traditionally faced barriers in their access to capital.
There will soon be an announcement with more innovation awardees.
Launch Minnesota was created with bipartisan support during the 2019 legislative session as a statewide collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of startups and amplify Minnesota as a national leader in innovation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.