President of Itasca Economic Development Corporation, Tamara Lowney accepts the $10,000 check from Regional Banking Manager of Wells Fargo, Nicholas Basarich Jr.

Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has received a $10,000 Community Giving Program grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The grant is operational, allowing IEDC to continue building upon the foundation of both economic and community development.  Since 1989, IEDC has operated as a resource for business retention, growth, and expansion and provides new and growing businesses no-cost consultation through the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). 

The funds received from Wells Fargo will help IEDC with their vision of an expanded entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Itasca County area through its mission and vision: To grow the Itasca County economy through education, research and outreach that creates business opportunities for a diverse and growing economy that supports a high quality of life for all of Itasca County.


