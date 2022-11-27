Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has received a $10,000 Community Giving Program grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The grant is operational, allowing IEDC to continue building upon the foundation of both economic and community development. Since 1989, IEDC has operated as a resource for business retention, growth, and expansion and provides new and growing businesses no-cost consultation through the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
The funds received from Wells Fargo will help IEDC with their vision of an expanded entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Itasca County area through its mission and vision: To grow the Itasca County economy through education, research and outreach that creates business opportunities for a diverse and growing economy that supports a high quality of life for all of Itasca County.
“We are thrilled to continue building on the progress that our team has made towards a stronger
economy,” says Tamara Lowney, IEDC President. “Receiving this grant from an organization such as Wells Fargo means a lot to our team. It shows that our partners have recognized the work that we’ve been putting forth in our community.”
IEDC’s seven-member team has a very diverse skillset and knowledge base, and each is encouraged to build upon that which boosts the expertise and proficiency of the office and allows the team to continue implementing the values of IEDC throughout Itasca County and its neighboring communities.
“The work we do would not be possible without valued and committed partnerships with local organizations. Our team would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Wells Fargo on their dedication to our organization. It doesn’t go unnoticed,” says Lowney.
