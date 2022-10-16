Itasca Economic Development Corporation will host the second Itasca Lyceum event on the importance of physical work, Monday, Oct. 24, at Rapids Brewing Co., in Grand Rapids. 

The discussion will begin at 6 p.m. with table sprouts at 6:30 a.md discussion at 7:20 p.m. The event is free of charge (donations encouraged). 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments