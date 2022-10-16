Itasca Economic Development Corporation will host the second Itasca Lyceum event on the importance of physical work, Monday, Oct. 24, at Rapids Brewing Co., in Grand Rapids.
The discussion will begin at 6 p.m. with table sprouts at 6:30 a.md discussion at 7:20 p.m. The event is free of charge (donations encouraged).
While more and more of the economy is dominated by “knowledge work,” this event will look at shortcomings of this kind of work, what we miss out on if we don’t work with our hands and how we can support young people in pursuing technical professions and crafts.
Speakers include Dave Cook, career counselor with JET/218 Trades, and Josh Kostiuk, area manager at the Boldt Company.
“A Lyceum is a place for adults to come together to think, learn, and talk with their neighbors, to explore the deep questions about what it means to be human. We host speakers and conversations on the things we’re all curious about. This is not a dry academic lecture or seminar. Lyceum events are a chance to make friends around food, beer, and big ideas.”
Itasca Economic Development Corporation is proud to announce that we will be bringing the Lyceum to Itasca County. These events will take place on the Fourth Monday of every month Email kswanson@itascadv.org for more information or to get involved.
