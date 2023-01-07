In 2021, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hosted the Itasca Summit at Sugar Lake Lodge. Two days of engaging presentations, networking, and progress was on the agenda for all attendees. The question was, “How do we take the summit outcomes and continue to bring them into our community?” IEDC, through the facilitation of Northspan, is now home to two Post-Summit Advisory Groups. One group focuses on workforce, the other on community engagement.
The community engagement group wanted to focus on bringing neighbors together through conversation. Conversation that wasn’t dry and wouldn’t spark argument. After hearing about The Lyceum Movement from partners out of Duluth, the group ran with it. The Lyceum Movement is a national organization that started because of deep rooted history in the nineteenth century. The Lyceum organization believes, “Human beings have always felt a need to come together with their neighbors and ask the big, timeless questions. Today, there is a dearth of venues for doing so, but the desire is still there. Asking these questions together, we can build better lives, better community, better democracy.”
IEDC started this journey in September of 2022. The Itasca Lyceum takes place on the fourth Monday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m.,
at Rapids Brewing Co., in their party room. Operations and Outreach Manager, Kayla Swanson says, “It has been enlightening to get community members together with no pressure and in a safe environment.” Swanson says, “All the presentations have been amazing so far. Aside from that, you get to meet new people and grow your network over beer, pizza and conversation.”
You can see the upcoming topics and links to register at: https://www.itascadv.org/lyceum. The team at IEDC is thrilled to announce the next topic, How is Modern Media Changing the Way We Think. The theme guide states, “The fast-paced, endless scroll of TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, the flood of cable TV news clips, and the constant stream of articles and headlines now fill our quiet moments. Whether in line at the store, between tasks at work, or lying awake at night, our experience of the world has been changed by modern media. The media critic Neil Postman famously argued that the way we receive information changes the way we think. How has modern media changed our own patterns of thought and behavior, for better or for worse? What should be our response to it?” Giving this presentation a rural spin will be, News & Public Affairs Director of KAXE, Heidi Holtan. KAXE is an independent NPR affiliate in Northern Minnesota.
Next Lyceum event is Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, 6 – 7:30 p.m., at Rapids Brewing Co. There is no entry fee but donations are encouraged. Register at https://bit.ly/itascalyceumjan2023
