In 2021, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hosted the Itasca Summit at Sugar Lake Lodge. Two days of engaging presentations, networking, and progress was on the agenda for all attendees. The question was, “How do we take the summit outcomes and continue to bring them into our community?” IEDC, through the facilitation of Northspan, is now home to two Post-Summit Advisory Groups. One group focuses on workforce, the other on community engagement.

The community engagement group wanted to focus on bringing neighbors together through conversation. Conversation that wasn’t dry and wouldn’t spark argument. After hearing about The Lyceum Movement from partners out of Duluth, the group ran with it. The Lyceum Movement is a national organization that started because of deep rooted history in the nineteenth century. The Lyceum organization believes, “Human beings have always felt a need to come together with their neighbors and ask the big, timeless questions. Today, there is a dearth of venues for doing so, but the desire is still there. Asking these questions together, we can build better lives, better community, better democracy.”


