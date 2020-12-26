Hutchins role change with GIS

As Greater Insurance Service (GIS) closes their Deer River office effective January 1st 2021, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rick Hutchins who managed the GIS Deer River location since being employed in 2007. We would also like to recognize Rick for his 32 years of service in the insurance industry. Rick will continue to work part-time out of the Grand Rapids GIS office.
Rick Hutchins is a graduate of Grand Rapids High School and Bemidji State College. Hutchins spent 13 years as a loan officer and 32 years in the insurance industry. He earned and maintained the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation. The last 13 years of Hutchins' insurance career have been spent in Deer River at GIS. The Grand Rapids location will continue to service the accounts Rick has managed over the years. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 218.327.1854 or stop by our office at 407 South Pokegama Ave Grand Rapids.
Thank you, Rick, for your dedication and service!
