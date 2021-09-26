1901
Sept. 28, 1901-Messrs. Judd and Brink have now opened their photo tent for business in Grand Rapids.
Sept. 28, 1901-M. O’Brien is now running his shingle mill at Cohasset to full capacity.
Sept. 28, 1901-The contract for the erection of the Episcopal Church was let to John Lofberg and work on the excavation has begun. Cost of the building will be about $1,000.
1911
Sept. 27, 1911-An action has been commenced before the railroad and warehouse commission at St. Paul by Deer River businessmen and farmers who are protesting rates charged by the Minneapolis and Rainy River Co.
Sept. 27, 1911-A new St. Joseph’s Catholic Church has arisen from the ashes of the old. It was erected for the cost of $15,000.
Sept. 27, 1911-A total of 250 men have been laid off at the Hill Pit near Marble.
Sept. 27, 1911-J. Kahler was supposedly killed by a train at Calumet. However, some state there was foul play.
1921
Sept. 28, 1921-F.O. McCullough was elected mayor of Nashwauk without opposition. Archie Lemire as elected recorder; Harry Olson, treasurer, and R.L. Hicks, city justice.
Sept. 28, 1921-The first section of paved rural roads in Itasca County is the one that passes through the North Central Experiment Station. It continues its way to Grand Rapids.
Sept. 28, 1921-The new garage being constructed by Delany Auto Co. is nearly completed.
Sept. 28, 1921-Safes were dynamited with about $400 taken from the Cash Store in Bigfork. The post office there also was robbed.
1931
Sept. 30, 1931-A lot lying immediately north of Blandin Paper Co. was purchased by the village for park purposes from H.C. Mohaupt for $600.
Sept. 30, 1931-Word was received that 10 percent reduction in wages announced last week by the U.S. Steel Corp. will be put into effect on Oct. 1, at all the mining properties of the Oliver Iron Mining Co.
Sept. 30, 1931-Directors of the new Itasca Potato Growers Association are Dan Wyss, LaPrairie, Chris Erickson, Wendigo, John Rydberg, Trout Lake, Charles Featherstone, Goodland, Grant Harthan, Cohasset, E.J. Youngren, Jessie Lake, and M.L. Smith, Effie.
1941
Sept. 24, 1941-A total of 29 young men from Itasca County have been called for selective service in the October draft.
Sept. 24, 1941-Real estate in Grand Rapids may, and likely will be reassessed and revalued due to a lawsuit brought by a local taxpayer.
1951
Sept. 27, 1951-Cornerstone laying ceremonies for the new First English Lutheran Church are planned.
Sept. 27, 1951-A 30-year-old man whose car struck and killed Bruce Andrews, 7, on a highway south of Grand Rapids on March 20, received a five-year suspended sentence in district court.
Sept. 27, 1951-Sgt. Lloyd E. Arne of Grand Rapids received the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action in Korea.
1961
Sept. 25, 1961-Deer River will dedicate its new $250,000 Community Memorial Hospital on Oct. 1.
Sept. 25, 1961-Construction of a $1.4 million Lakeland Door Co. plant in the Grand Rapids area would add a $1 million payroll and raw material purchases of approximately $650,000 a year to the local economy. Lakeland President Jerome F. Bloom said in a meeting in Grand Rapids that the company is eager to locate in Itasca County. Timber, labor supply and transportation make the area ideal.
Sept. 25, 1961-County welfare board members have approved a 1962 budget of $2,043,368, an increase of $179,538 over the 1961 budget.
Sept. 28, 1961-Enrollment in District 318 schools had increased by 198 over September of 1960. Preliminary figures show a total of 5,305 students in the district.
1971
Sept. 23, 1971-Establishment of senior citizen housing for the aged in Bovey, under the program of the federal Housing and Redevelopment Authority was given the backing of the Itasca County Board.
Sept. 27, 1971-A campgrounds and three different types of resorts will be visited during a resort management tour and seminar in the North Star Lake area near Marcell.
1981
Sept. 24, 1981-Appointment of Dr. Madalyn Binger as provost of Itasca Community College was announced.
Sept. 24, 1981-Minnesota Vikings linebacker Matt Blair will join a multi-media program saluting the Grand Rapids area at the kickoff for the United Way of Greater Grand Rapids.
Sept. 28, 1981-Mark Curtis Weston, 25, Palisade, died when the boom he was operating on the back of a concrete truck struck high voltage power lines about six miles southeast of Grand Rapids in Harris Township.
1991
Sept. 25, 1991-The Grand Rapids City Council adopted its new zoning ordinance after nearly two years of work by the Planning Commission. The new ordinance specifically makes some changes in the zoning map, site development standards, sign requirements and definitions of land uses within the specific zones.
Sept. 25, 1991-A financial head at Itasca Medical Center, Joseph Ronald Rolle, 50, Grand Rapids, was charged with felony theft by swindle earlier this month. The charge came following an investigation by the Grand Rapids Police of an Eagles Club pull-tab game after tickets showed a shortage.
2001
Sept. 26, 2001-Some Minnesota tribal communities are turning to tourism for economic development and diversification. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe are all pursuing tourism as a development strategy.
Sept. 30, 2001-The Cohasset City Council members were not unanimous when they voted on a proposal to proceed with funding the design and construction documents for a building to accommodate the city’s fire, public works and public utilities departments.
Sept. 30, 2001-The Grand Rapids City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the UPM-Kymmene Blandin Paper Co. and Minnesota Power planned construction of an energy facility near the paper plant.
Sept. 30, 2001-The Itasca County Board voted not to rename Highway 169 from the Aitkin County line to Grand Rapids the Don Beerbower Memorial Highway. Beerbower was a resident of Hill City who was killed at age 22 in France on Aug. 9, 1944. He was the leading ace in the 9th Air Force and he commanded the 353rd Fighter Squadron which destroyed more planes in aerial combat than any other American squadron in World War II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.