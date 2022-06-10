High School League adopts name, image and likeness policy for Minnesota student-athletes Staff report Minnesota Public Radio Jun 10, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Under new rules approved this week, high school athletes in Minnesota may now earn money through endorsement and sponsorship contracts.The Minnesota State High School League, which oversees student athletics in the state, on Tuesday approved a new name, image and likeness policy that allows payments to student-athletes.The MSHSL Board of Directors’ action follows similar guidelines for college athletes that the NCAA adopted last year.The Minnesota policy allows student-athletes to participate in commercial activities using their name, image and likeness — but it has a wide range of restrictions.The policy adopted Tuesday:• prohibits financial incentives based on specific athletic performance, such as points scored.• bars compensation as a tool for recruiting.• prohibits compensation from the student’s school or athletic booster club.• prohibits NIL activities that interfere with a student’s academic or athletic obligations.• bars students from wearing or displaying school uniforms or logos in their endorsements or ads.Minnesota high school athletes also can’t sell or endorse school merchandise, or be associated with alcohol, tobacco, gambling, firearms or a variety of other products.Violations of the MSHSL policy could result in athletes losing eligibility to compete in athletics or other activities. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Athlete Likeness Sport Law Economics Commerce Policy Student Image Name Minnesota Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tammy J. Hammerlund 1963-2022 Kilde, Tinquist brothers, Werner soon-to-retire from Cohasset Fire and Rescue with 122 years of service Timothy John Riley 1949-2022 James Ray Steinert 1958-2022 Cindy L. Petz 1953-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
