The largest planetarium in northeastern Minnesota, Paulucci Space Theatre, recently received digital and technological upgrades. The facility is located adjacent to Hibbing Community College (HCC) and is one of over a dozen planetariums in Minnesota. Paulucci’s dome has a unique tilt and is 40 feet in diameter making it the second largest dome in the state. The only larger dome is located in the capital city of St. Paul. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $20,000 Culture & Tourism grant. Total project investment was $100,000.
Upgrades included a new 4K digital all-sky projection system that replaced old slide and movie projectors.
The new system and software have the capability to present a wide variety of full dome shows, as well as project flat images on the dome such as PowerPoints, DVDs and Bluerays.
A new LED star lamp was added to the existing Spitz Staff Star Projector which projects the current nighttime sky. A new sound system was installed, and new cove lighting was added around the dome’s interior edge.
The lobby was revamped with new paint, furniture and display spaces.
The renovation was led by Kevin Milani, a chemistry instructor at HCC who teaches a course in astronomy. Milani has been with HCC for 36 years and served as the planetarium’s assistant director for 11 of those years.
“The new equipment gives us access to a staggering amount of program content and shows,” said Milani. “Planetarium guests can take virtual trips throughout the cosmos and explore thousands of miles above the Earth, our planetary system, the Milky Way and black holes.”
The theatre originally opened in 1980 as a state-of-the-art planetarium and has annually drawn thousands of visitors who enjoyed multi-media shows, star lectures and the same wide screen movies shown at Omnimax theaters across the country. Over the last 20 years, film gradually disappeared and was replaced with digital equipment, rendering most of the capabilities of the Paulucci Space Theatre obsolete. Milani used the 18-month COVID-19 closure to deep clean and clear out the facility to make way for the renovation and digital transition.
The theatre reopened to the public this past June and offers:
Weekly All Sky Movies: Rotating feature films such a “Touching the Sun” and “Cosmic Castaways.”
School Field Trips: Area schools can choose from over 20 shows suited for grades K-12. Grades K-3 can enjoy shows such as “The Little Star that Could.” Junior high and high School students are suited for “Cosmic Colors: An Adventure Along the Spectrum” or “Asteroid Impact Monitoring Mission.”
Night Telescope Viewing: Members of the Range Astronomy Club set up telescopes in the theatre parking lot for the public to view deep-sky objects and the moon, Jupiter and Saturn.
New Software for Viewing: (1) OpenSpace can visualize and simulate a flight to anywhere in the entire known universe, (2) Stellarium can show the current night time sky from any location on earth, draw constellations and simulate astronomical phenomena such as meteor showers or comets, and solar or lunar eclipses, and (3) WorldWide Telescope has capabilities similar to OpenSpace and Stellarium and is developed by the American Astronomical Society.
Theatre Rentals: Facility rentals for business meetings, birthday parties, groups, fundraiser and family gatherings.
“The financial support from our local community, former residents and foundations was incredible,” said Milani. “Many people shared their fond memories of growing up and living in northeastern Minnesota and learning about the stars and constellations during their school trips to the planetarium.”
Funding partners included Gina Paulucci, Dr. Ben Owens Foundation, HCC Student Life Fund, HCC Foundation, Security State Bank Foundation, and numerous donations from local businesses, organizations and private individuals.
