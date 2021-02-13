Hibbing home designers win 2021 Houzz Award

Active Standard Drafting & Design along with Active Standard Interior Design, based in Hibbing, has won the “Best of Houzz” awards for Best of Houzz Service 2021. The business is run by Owner and Draftsman Vince Nelson, and Interior Designer Carrie Toldo. They were chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
You can see more of their work at www.activestandard.org or www.activestandardinteriordesign.com.
