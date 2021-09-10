A light rain greeted the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Best Western Plus hotel on Wednesday at the site of the former Sawmill Inn in Grand Rapids.
The groundbreaking was hosted by the Grand Rapids Real Estate Fund, Grand Rapids Hotel Properties, and Rebound Partners. The new four-story hotel, located at 2301 South Highway 169, will encompass 56,000 square feet and will feature 82 rooms and a swimming pool.
Brent Nystrom, Director of Business and Capital Development with Rebound Partners served as the groundbreaking’s master of ceremonies. Rebound Partners, based out of Northfield, Minn., owns and operates six hotels in Minnesota and Iowa and helped facilitate the project’s development.
Discussions about developing a new hotel in Grand Rapids first began back in 2017. When the Sawmill Inn, a regional landmark, closed and the site became available for development, investors and developers saw an opportunity to create a project that would make a difference in the community.
Construction was initially planned to begin in Spring 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the hospitality industry and development was delayed.
Now that ground has been broken on the project, Nystrom expects the hotel to be fully constructed by Fall 2022.
“It’s taken us a long time to get where we are now. With lots of work and heavy lifting and support from many people, we seem to be on the right track to get this hotel construction started,” Nystrom said.
Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy attended the groundbreaking and said the new hotel and other businesses located within the development are important to the health and vitality of the city.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and I want to congratulate Rebound Hospitality for their perseverance,” Christy said. “The hotel industry and hotel financing had a difficult time during the pandemic and yet here we are today watching this vision become a reality.”
Other new businesses in the development include Starbucks and T-Mobile, both of which are planned to open October 1. An additional space is available for rent and features 1,700 square feet of space.
