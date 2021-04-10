The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA) recently approved its 2020 Annual Report.
The mission of the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA) is to advance the growth of the local economy through efforts focused on business recruitment, retention and expansion. As the City’s economic development agent, GREDA strives to provide a high level of service, in order to encourage economic investment and prosperity in the City of Grand Rapids and the surrounding region. GREDA works closely with businesses to: identify creative solutions to challenging problems, generate enhanced opportunities for growth, and help them achieve their short- and long-term goals.
Each year, GREDA is mandated to report its activities, provide a statement of its financial condition, and offer recommendations it deems advisable for the economic development of the City of Grand Rapids. In 2020, with the global pandemic affecting so many businesses, GREDA refocused its work to help sustain those businesses in the Grand Rapids area.
The following is an overview of GREDA’s 2020 work activities as included in the report:
Emergency Working Capital Loan Program (EWCL)
• On March 30, GREDA launched a new program to provide working capital loans to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
• The first round of the EWCL program was funded with a $500,000 Blandin Foundation loan to GREDA.
• The second round of the EWCL program, which was made available on Aug. 20, was funded with a $200,000 IRRRB grant to GREDA and an additional $150,000 loan from the Blandin Foundation.
• The EWCL provided zero interest loans of up to $30,000/business. Payments on the loans are deferred for 6 months and amortized over a 5 year term.
• In all, GREDA provided 50 loans totaling $880,000 to Grand Rapids businesses and nonprofit corporations following a social enterprise model.
Coronavirus Relief Fund Small Business Grant Program
• On Aug. 20, GREDA launched a new small business grant program funded with $411,000 of the City of Grand Rapids’ Federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment.
• The grants were offered as matching funds to EWCL recipients.
• The grant amounts were based upon a percentage of the EWCL amount, ranging between 50% of loans up to or equal to $15,000 and 75% of $30,000 loans.
• Grants were provided to a total of 30 businesses.
DEED Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) Grant
• GREDA is in the final year of implementing the third DEED Comprehensive SCDP grant awarded to the city in the last 10 years.
• In combination, these three SCDP grants have allowed GREDA to provide an additional $665,000 of deferred/forgivable loans of up to $32,000 to 23 commercial building rehabilitation projects in targeted areas of Grand Rapids.
• Thus far, the current SCDP program has assisted in the rehabilitation of 8 commercial buildings and 16 owner-occupied single-family homes.
Redevelopment Loan Fund
• The Blandin Foundation has recently re-established a $1 million Program Related Investment (PRI) with GREDA for the Redevelopment Loan Fund.
• This fund allows timely access to short-term bridge and gap financing for commercial acquisitions and activities that lead the redevelopment of blighted/substandard/underutilized commercial property.
• The interest on each loan will be within a range of 0% to 0.25% over prime, depending on project specifics and whether the loan is being made to GREDA or if GREDA is using the funds to make a loan to a private developer.
GREDA Commercial Building Improvement Loan Program
• The objective of the CBIL is to fill the financing gap between project costs and private debt financing and private equity by making direct, below market interest, loans to building owners and leaseholders improve the appearance and function of their buildings.
• Since the restructuring of the program, GREDA has provided $844,000 loans to 26 projects.
• The CBIL program can provide up to $40,000 per project. Loans are amortized over 20 years with a 5-year balloon.
• The interest rate has been lowered recently from 4% to 2%.
special projects
GREDA supported the City’s successful application to IRRR for grants to support several projects including North Homes new 52-bed psychiatric rehabilitation treatment facility for youth and young adults; GRPUC wastewater treatment plant improvements; ICC’s new student center; and Minnesota Diversified Industries expansion project.
GREDA also has been involved with redeveloping the former Ainsworth site, the new Pillars senior housing development, Great River Acres single-family home sites and the Downtown Block 18 site.GREDA’s Annual Report also inventories industrial and commercial land and buildings owned by GREDA and offered for development that generates capital investment and job growth in the community.
In 2020, GREDA leveraged the use of their Capital Projects and Operating funds described in the Report with $905,000 of outside sourced grant and loan contributions from local, regional and stated economic development partners such as; IRRRB, DEED and the Blandin Foundation.
“GREDA is pleased to have expanded our efforts to support local businesses during a very challenging year. While the pandemic has been difficult for us all, we believe it has had the positive effect of refocusing the entire community’s attention on the importance of ensuring our local businesses survive and succeed,” remarked Sholom Blake, GREDA President.
The current GREDA Board of Commissioners includes President Sholom Blake, Vice President John O’Leary, Secretary/Treasurer Cory Jackson, City Council representatives Tasha Connelly and Rick Blake, and Mike Korte. The board has one vacancy at this time.
GREDA’s adopted Work Plan for 2021 is included in the report, as well.
“GREDA has identified a number of important priorities for this year, including continuing their support for the re-establishment of industry at the former Ainsworth OSB plant site. We are looking forward to a busy and productive 2021,” said Rob Mattei, GREDA Executive Director and City Director of Community Development.
To view or download the 2020 GREDA Annual Report visit the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority website at www.grandrapidseda.com or call Rob Mattei, Director of Community Development/GREDA Executive Director at (218) 326-7622 or by email at rmattei@ci.grand-rapids.mn.us
