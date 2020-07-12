Although delayed by their business assistance activities in response to the pandemic, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA) recently approved its 2019 Annual Report. The mandated report describes GREDAs activities, and provides an accurate statement of its financial condition, together with additional matters and recommendations it deems advisable for the economic development of the City of Grand Rapids.
The Report’s overview of GREDA’s 2019 work activities includes the following:
DEED Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) Grant
Grant amount awarded in 2017 - $878,720
The grant involves funding the rehabilitation of at least 20 owner occupied residential homes at a maximum assistance of $22,400/unit and at least 10 commercial building rehabilitations, with a maximum SCDP assistance of $32,000/rehabilitation project. (Targeted Areas)
GREDA offered supplemental financing, with enhanced terms, though is Commercial Building Improvement Loan (CBIL) Program.
GREDA is in the final year of implementing this 3rd DEED Comprehensive SCDP grant awarded to the City in the last 10 years.
In combination, these three SCDP grants have allowed GREDA to provide an additional $665K of deferred/forgivable loans to 23 commercial building rehabilitation projects in targeted areas of Grand Rapids.
The current SCDP program has assisted in the rehabilitation of 8 commercial buildings and 15 owner-occupied single-family homes.
Blandin Foundation Program Related Investments (PRI)
Secured a new $500,000 PRI to re-capitalize the GREDA Commercial Building Improvement Loan Program. The PRI funds allowed GREDA to reduce the interest rate on CBIL program loans from 4% to 2%
Secured a new $1,000,000 PRI for the Redevelopment Loan Program. The new PRI allows for a wider range of interest rates, depending on the specifics of the project. These loans will be directed to projects that will serve to combat blight and stimulate investment in all commercially zoned areas of the City
North Homes Expansion Project
Prepared a successful application to IRRR for a $350K Development Infrastructure Grant to support North Homes establishment of a new 52-bed psychiatric rehabilitation treatment facility for youth and young adults. The project will convert and expand their existing facility in Grand Rapids.
This project involves 42 new jobs with wages ranging from $32,240 - $75,000 annually, plus benefits.
Construction is anticipated to begin this summer
Former Ainsworth Site Infrastructure
Developed cost estimates, funding plans and narrative to present the project to a US Economic Development Administration representative to determine grant funding eligibility
The project would provide sewer and water service to both IEDC owned property in Cohasset and JM Longyear owned property/building located in Grand Rapids.
GREDA Commercial Building Improvement Loan Program
Three loans, totaling $93,919, provided to local projects in 2019.
Over the last 10 years, GREDA has provided $680,145 in CBIL loans to 23 local businesses.
Unique Opportunities – 21st Street SE Apartments
Unique Opportunities LLC, a Fergus Falls based multi-family housing developer, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids EDA entered into a Preliminary Development Agreement that established Unique as the sole developer of a 3 acre tract of City/GREDA property located at the SW corner of 21st St. SE & 7th Ave. E. (Airport Rd.)
During this period, Unique performed site due diligence and developed their real estate proforma for their proposed development of a $4.9 million 48-unit apartment with 20% of the units being proposed as affordable and the remainder market rate.
Unique Opportunities applied for $500,000 of TIF business assistance. GREDA reviewed the application and approved a recommendation for $372,000 of TIF over a 15-year term. This was approved by the City Council and construction is set to begin this summer.
The Pillars of Grand Rapids Senior Housing Project
Excelsior, MN based developer Oppidan proposed the development of a 118-unit senior housing development project on land owned by and west of Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. The project proposed involved approximately 68 independent senior apartments along with 30 assisted living and 20 memory care units.
Oppidan requested $4.0 million in TIF business assistance from the City for this $27M project.
GREDA reviewed the application and approved a recommendation for $1,751,800 of TIF over an 8-year term. This was approved by the City Council and construction is set to begin this summer.
Plat of Great River Acres
The City completed a land sale and a land exchange with ISD#318 for siting the new east and west elementary schools.
The 20-acre tract for the west elementary school was a portion of a 45-acre site obtained by the City in a 2016 land exchange with Blandin Paper, now subdivided into the plat of Great River Acres. In exchange for the 20-acre tract, the City received the former Riverview School site and the Forest Lake School, which will be provided as a cleared site.
The remaining property in Great River Acres was conveyed to GREDA who is marketing the 15 single-family home sites and one 15-acre multi-family site for sale and development. Properties are listed on www.grandrapidseda.com
GREDA secured the first Purchase and Development Agreement for the sale and development of a single family home that will be built this summer.
Other Areas of Activity
Submitted a successful application to MN IRRR for a $57,800 Development Infrastructure Grant for the Anytime Fitness project.
Guided the development of the economic development element of the newly updated City Comprehensive Plan.
GREDA’s Annual Report also inventories industrial and commercial land and buildings owned by GREDA and offered for development that generates capital investment and job growth in the community.
In 2019, GREDA leveraged the use of their Capital Projects and Operating funds described in the Report with $2.6 million of outside sourced grant and loan contributions from local, regional and stated economic development partners such as; IRRRB, DEED and the Blandin Foundation.
“While we are pleased with our accomplishments, we are not satisfied nor complacent. We need to continue to be aggressive in our approach toward economic development, especially in light of the current situation we are facing with the pandemic,” remarked Sholom Blake, GREDA President.
GREDA’s adopted Work Plan for 2020 is included in the Report, as well. “While we continue to work on a number of those adopted goals, the pandemic was not contemplated in the 2020 Work Plan, and required us to shift much of our focus toward providing emergency assistance to our local small businesses,” said Rob Mattei, GREDA Executive Director and City Director of Community Development.
GREDA launched their Emergency Working Capital Loan Program on April 1 to aid the survival of local businesses during this crisis. To date, the Program has provided nearly $500,000 of interest free working capital loans, of up to $15,000, to 34 Grand Rapids business. Under the Program, loan payments are deferred for the first six months after loan disbursement and amortized over a five-year term, beginning with the first payment. The strong demand for this Program has caused GREDA to seek additional funding for a second round of funding, which it hopes to announce in late July.
To view or download the 2019 GREDA Annual Report or an application form for the Emergency Working Capital Loan Program, visit the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority website at www.grandrapidseda.com or call Rob Mattei, Director of Community Development/GREDA Executive Director at (218) 326-7622 or by email at rmattei@ci.grand-rapids.mn.us
