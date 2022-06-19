Great North Ventures invests locally

Great North Ventures, founded by Rob and Ryan Weber, is an early-stage venture capital firm that can provide resources and connections to local entrepreneurs. For companies that meet their investing criteria, they help with finding capital, recruiting talent, and recruiting customers. The firm recently announced that it secured its second venture fund of $40 million. With it, they intend on investing in businesses that fit into three themes: “Digital Transformation through AI”, “Community-Driven Applications”, and “Solving Labor Problems.”
Great North Ventures has a history of investing in companies throughout Minnesota and they intend to continue to do so moving forward. One aspect of the firm’s second venture fund is the venture studio for startups. Great North Ventures takes on a more active role with the companies in this studio.
“The venture studio is something new and fun where we are working to co-create new businesses with founders who are interested in this type of collaboration,” says Ryan Weber.
The firm works with startups from the idea stage all the way through market launch and scale up. One of the first venture studio projects that the firm has is with Grand Rapids based startup NextGem (www.nextgem.com). NextGem is an app for trading card enthusiasts to manage card collections and to connect with other trading card owners. They are still in the development process and have open positions.
Great North Ventures aims to be intentional in its focus on investing in Minnesotan companies like NextGem. “Part of our network strategy being rooted in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, is that we are very much intentionally trying to develop capacity for supporting these companies as well as a pipeline of opportunities to invest in,” says Weber.
Other than investing, another way that Great North Ventures is involved in the startup ecosystem of Minnesota is through the Launch Minnesota and Innovate 218 networks. Launch Minnesota is a statewide initiative headed by Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development that is focused on helping Minnesota startups succeed. Innovate 218 is a regional group of Launch Minnesota that works in northeast Minnesota. Great North Ventures is a partner in Launch Minnesota and frequently interacts with Innovate 218. These two groups provide substantial opportunities for businesses in the Grand Rapids area.
“Grand Rapids is a part of a network in Minnesota that is really benefiting from the state’s new programs and support, and we are a part of that,” says Weber.
Weber, who has second residency in Grand Rapids, is more than willing to work with locals who are driven to be a part of a growing business, especially in tech, and encourages them to participate in the Launch Minnesota community and Innovate 218.
“For people in or from Grand Rapids that have an affinity to be a part of the next high-growth companies in tech, whether it be to start them or join them, participating in some of the network events is very attractive,” he says.
Launch Minnesota provides grants for first funding, so it is greatly beneficial for startups to be involved in this community. Great North Ventures typically invests later in the process, after a product is launched by a company. Another source of funding is from angel investors, and Ryan Weber started an angel investor group for greater Minnesota this January.
Weber is eager to connect with people who have an idea and want to learn more about career opportunities.
“For a startup that can scale or meet our investment strategy, I am happy to connect with them, because of my strong interest in Grand Rapids as a community,” he says.
If you are an entrepreneur, you can reach out to Ryan Weber on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryweber/). If you are interested in applying for capital, you can submit information on Great North Venture’s website (www.greatnorthventures.com). They are not directly investing in startups outside of their fund but can be a resource to find sources of capital for entrepreneurs with ideas. Weber encourages early-stage investors, talent, and startup enthusiasts to sign-up for Great North Ventures’ newsletter and to follow them on social media to stay up to date on their portfolio and opportunities in the region.
For investors, you can register your email on the Great North Ventures website to learn more about the Greater-MN Angel Investor Network (https://greatnorthventures.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=c053ec9bff94f0c3f8f3869b5&id=c25aaa8149).
