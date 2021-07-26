Voyageurs Conservancy used a Culture & Tourism grant to purchase equipment and supplies to support the second phase of a wolf research project in and around Voyageurs National Park. Minnesota’s only national park spreads across more than 218,000 acres in northeastern Minnesota.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project (VWP) is a University of Minnesota program. Along with wildlife research, VWP produces digital content that engages and educates the public about wolves, wildlife and the northwoods of Minnesota. The agency’s grant will enable VWP to produce more content and share it with a broader audience. VWP’s social media following currently totals over 167,000 people, and the content reaches over 196,500 people daily. Phase II involves the purchase of 35 additional trail cameras to supplement the existing 125. The cameras capture high-quality footage of wolves, wildlife and scenery, and in some instances captures behaviors that have never been observed or filmed before.
“Our goal is to increase online impact and connectivity with people in order to drive interest and tourism to Voyageurs National Park and northeastern Minnesota,” said Tom Gable, research biologist at University of Minnesota. “We will produce high quality content that connects people to the wild qualities that make our region the national treasure that it is.”
Voyageurs National Park attracts thousands of visitors each year who explore the park by land, water or ice to enjoy year-round outdoor adventure. The park’s 55-mile northern boundary is the international border between the United States and Canada. The park has been home to the Cree, Monsoni, Assiniboine and Ojibwe tribes. It also includes an important segment of the “transcontinental highway” traversed by French-Canadian voyageurs during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Visitors can view and navigate through exposed rock ridges, cliffs, wetlands, forests, streams and lakes.
