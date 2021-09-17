The Minnesota Office of Higher Education is partnering with Grand Village to invest in its team members through the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline Grant.
Grand Village is the recipient of the grant, which is an earn-while-you-learn approach where the employer invests in their team members by providing training in competency-based work skills and related instruction.
Grand Village received $144,000 of grant funding and is offering up to $6,000 per year to its team members who are attending college for electronic health records, licensed practical nursing, and registered nursing degrees.
Doing so allows Grand Village to support and empower its direct caregivers by providing them with the means to further their education and careers.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this opportunity for our team members to further their careers. Grand Village is so grateful to be selected as part of the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline grant and we cannot wait to see the benefits that come from it for our community,” Grand Villiage’s Executive Assistant and People Services Pamela Love said.
