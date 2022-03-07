Grand Rapids Tire and Auto begins the next chapter with new owners

In February, Darrin and Shar Anderson became the new owners of Grand Rapids Tire and Auto. The two shared their thoughts with the Herald-Review on how the process of taking over the business went and their hopes for the future.
Q: When did you officially become owners of Grand Rapids Tire and Auto?
A: We took over February 4, 2022, and Monday, February 7, 2022 was our first open business day.
Q: Why did you want to become the owners of Grand Rapids Tire and Auto?
A: We have talked about owning our own business for quite a few years. We just did not know what that would look like. However, in September of 2021 we noticed the ‘For Sale” sign on GR Tire & Auto. After researching the business, we realized it is exactly what we were looking for. It has been in operation since 1984 and is a staple of Grand Rapids. We also asked a diverse group of community members and they had nothing but great things to say, not only about GR Tire, but about Bruce and Linda Anderson, the original owners. We were also very excited when we got to know and heard the reputation of the current staff they had working there. So needless to say, it checked all our boxes. It is well known in the community, has a great reputation and is a great fit for Darrin and I (Shar) given our backgrounds.
Q: What is your work background and how will that help you in this new business venture?
A: Darrin graduated from the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona in 2006 with Advanced Mercedes Benz Training in Glendale Heights, Illinois. He has been working as an auto technician in the Grand Rapids area for 16 years. Shar Anderson received her MBA in 2020 from Rasmussen University with her major in Business and Human Resources. So as far as owning and operating an Auto Repair shop, it just fit. Darrin will work as a tech and oversee the shop while Shar is able to put her education and experience to work running the front office.
Q: Are there any changes you are hoping to make for Grand Rapids Tire and Auto?
A: Yes, we would like to become more of a presence in the community. We recently became Chamber members and are looking for opportunities to help out in any way we can. Darrin also comes with a very unique sought after diagnostic background which will allow GR Tire to expand their current customer base. We are also looking to add more commercial and fleet contracts in the upcoming months. Also, we will soon be adding a loaner car service to our customers which will allow them to continue to be mobile while we repair their vehicle.
Q: Is there anything else you would like the community to know about you or Grand Rapids Tire and Auto?
A: We would like the community to know that we have over 30 years of combined automotive experience, along with a great crew that you can trust with all your automotive needs. We will strive for excellent customer service by providing honesty and transparency in every aspect of servicing your vehicle needs.
For more information about Grand Rapids Tire and Auto, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/grtireauto or their website www.grandrapidstireandauto.com
