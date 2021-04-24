Grand Rapids State Bank stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier.
Thanks to their sponsorship, over 1,280 students and teachers at ten schools in Itasca County will have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable coaches.
All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Grand Rapids State Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Grand Rapids State Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at grandrapids.learnbanzai.com.
For five years, Grand Rapids State Bank has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Itasca County community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Grand Rapids State Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by over 72,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Minnesota’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit grandrapids.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI. For more information about Banzai visit teachbanzai.com
For more information on Grand Rapids State Bank visit grsb.com.
