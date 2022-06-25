Grand Rapids State Bank provides financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Local students are getting a free education in how to manage their money. Thanks to Grand Rapids State Bank’s sponsorship, over 1,740 students and teachers at 11 schools in Itasca County have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalized coaches. All these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life," says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. "But because Grand Rapids State Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world. Grand Rapids State Bank realizes that, and they're doing something about it."
ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose added, “This is a great example of a community partner working with the school district to meet an important need for students—in this case, practical knowledge for life. We applaud partners like Grand Rapids State Bank who step up and pitch in.”
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable.
Grand Rapids State Bank is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources.
Noah W. Wilcox, Grand Rapids State Bank President and CEO, commented: “Financial literacy is a generational epidemic in this country, and we have always prided ourselves on assisting local schools with delivering materials and time to aid teachers in helping students understand the basics of money management.”
Over 80,000 teachers across the U.S. use Banzai resources. The courses align with Minnesota’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.
