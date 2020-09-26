Grand Rapids native selected for Prestigious George Washington Carver Internship Program

The World Food Prize Foundation announced today the selection of Grand Rapids native and the University of Minnesota - Crookston student Eleora DeMuth for its prestigious George Washington Carver Internship program, which will take place in-person and remotely this Fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in the program’s history, interns will assist in the promotion and facilitation of a virtual World Food Prize week of events in October.
Every academic semester, the World Food Prize Foundation selects a number of extraordinarily qualified students for their George Washington Carver (GWC) internship program. Since its founding in 2001, the GWC internship has impacted over 350 students and given them the opportunity to learn about not only the operation and impact of an international non-profit organization but also about the importance of food security.
As a graphic design intern, DeMuth will assist in carrying out the visual messaging of the Foundation. Working under the mentorship of the Director of Communication and Events, DeMuth will create designs for the Global Youth Institute, update content for the Hall of Laureates tour materials and collaborate with other interns to promote the Foundation and its mission of global food security.
“I'm truly looking forward to the opportunity to cultivate my graphics experience and skills within an incredible organization,” said DeMuth. “As an alumni of the [Global Youth Institute], I'm excited to develop materials that will be used by future students.”
To learn more about the George Washington Carver Internship program, go to www.worldfoodprize.org/gwcintern
Fall 2020 GWC Interns
Eleora Demuth | University of Minnesota - Crookston | edemuth@worldfoodprize.org
Montana Gam-Ad | Iowa State University |@worldfoodprize.org
Molly Hart | Grand View University | mhart@worldfoodprize.org
Grace Long| Drake University | glong@worldfoodprize.org
Ashley Rolf | Iowa State University | arolf@worldfoodprize.org
Luke Sloterdyk | Iowa State University | lsloterdyk@worldfoodprize.org
ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE: The World Food Prize is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. The Prize was founded in 1986 by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the World Food Prize has honored 50 outstanding individuals who have made vital contributions throughout the world. The World Food Prize annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and a variety of youth education programs to help further the discussion on cutting-edge global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.