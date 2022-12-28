While many of us are working hard to make sure we have all the gifts for those we love, others are working extremely hard to make sure they are delivered with love and care. One of those people is Alex Paulsen, the new Grand Rapids postmaster.
Alex was born and raised in Nashwuak, Minnesota. While he was training to be a Holiday gas station manager, the postmaster came in one day and offered to have Paulsen work under him.
“I wanted a career” he said. “That’s what I was looking for.”
This job the postmaster was offering him was a start to that career. Paulsen became a mail carrier for the Grand Rapids post office, and he loved the job. He was a carrier for six years, and enjoyed every second of it.
“I loved it,” he said. “I’m an outdoor guy.”
After working as a carrier for those six years, Paulsen decided he wanted to switch things up a bit, and wanted to get some managing experience. The Grand Rapids post office had him travel to Brainerd Baxter, Minnesota, to do so. Paulsen remained here for roughly a year and a half, training as a post office supervisor.
“I was getting my feet wet as a manger,” he said. “Learning the ropes there.”
Once he was ready, Paulsen then took an official managing position in Cloquet, where he remained for the next nine months. After that, he wanted to return to the local area, and found himself back in Grand Rapids.
Paulsen took over as postmaster in early September of this year, 2022. The Grand Rapids post office is a level 21 post office, meaning it is not considered a big office or a small office, more along the lines of somewhere in the middle.
As the postmaster, Paulsen oversees the mail operations throughout Grand Rapids. This includes things such as mail delivery, mail dispatch, and making sure things are getting where they need to in a timely manner.
In returning to the Grand Rapids area, and in becoming the postmaster, Paulsen most looked forward to coming back to work amongst his peers and people that he used to once work alongside of.
“I knew I was coming back to people who could still see me as a peer,” he said.
This was extremely important to him, because he once too was a carrier, and always valued it when the postmaster and supervisor of the post office looked out for him and his fellow carriers. His goal was to make communication comfortable for everyone involved at the post office, and to make sure everyone was safe, and getting the respected treatment they deserved.
“I worked in the culture, I was a part of the culture,” he said. “I knew that if I was able to show these guys I was going to work for them, that they would be willing to work for me and the community.”
The Grand Rapids community is Paulsen and the post office’s number one priority.
“We always want to put our best foot forward for the community everyday,” he said. “My carriers go above and beyond to serve their community.”
No experience than COVID-19 was a greater way to reflect this. For many, COVID was a tricky situation. It changed things and processes for many people and businesses, including the post office.
“COVID was a learning experience,” said Paulsen. “We went from a mail service to 100% a package service.”
Despite being a tricky situation that took adaptation, COVID was also a situation that did not stop the post office from coming through for its community.
“We were the lifeline that got people the things they needed,” he said. “We delivered everyday.”
And ever since then, the post office and its carriers have consistently continued to deliver mail every single day, even in harsh conditions.
There has only been one day thus far where mail was delivered just one day late, which was just recently last week when the big snow storm hit almost all of Minnesota. Even though the next day was treacherous with the amount of snow we received, our brave mail carriers were out there making sure we were getting our holiday mail and packages.
With that being said, the holidays are the peak season for the post office. Thousands of pieces of mail and packages come through the post office every day during the holiday season, and it’s a rare occasion when not every piece is delivered.
While the mail carriers go above any beyond to serve the Grand Rapids community and deliver everything possible no matter what the weather conditions are, there are definitely things that make their job more efficient.
If you or anyone you know are looking for ways to give back to the community, feel free to clean out your mailbox of snow, or shovel or plow a path from your place to your neighbors for your mail carriers. Our post office and our mail carriers are pillars in our community: life would
be much more inconvenient for us if it wasn’t for them, and the least they deserve are these small things that make their job more efficient.
“My carriers are very thankful for the walking paths they do get here in town,” said Paulsen with a smile.
Alex Paulsen is happy to be back in the Grand Rapids area and serving its community as its new postmaster. In January he will officially be sworn in. Paulsen hopes to continue to serve the Grand Rapids community as its postmaster for as long as he possibly can.
