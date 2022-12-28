While many of us are working hard to make sure we have all the gifts for those we love, others are working extremely hard to make sure they are delivered with love and care. One of those people is Alex Paulsen, the new Grand Rapids postmaster.

Alex was born and raised in Nashwuak, Minnesota. While he was training to be a Holiday gas station manager, the postmaster came in one day and offered to have Paulsen work under him.


