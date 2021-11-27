The Grand Rapids area Edward Jones financial advisors have joined together to support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using their offices as drop-off locations for this year's toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to any Grand Rapids area office during regular business hours beginning now through December 10th. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," local Financial Advisor Kristina Gaalaas said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."
The local Edward Jones financial advisors include: Robert Zaun, Kristina Gaalaas, Shane Jaeger, Brad Johnson, John Weber, Danielle Witherill, Michelle Rodenberg and Laurie Clausen.
