Bud Stone will retire as president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce later this spring.
Stone has led the chamber for the past 21 years and has promised a “seamless transition” in a recent letter to the Chamber Board.
“A little over 20 years ago I made one of the best decisions of my life. That was to accept the position of President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. The intent was for me to fill that role for ten years as part of a strategic plan to move our Chamber into the public policy arena so that we could have more influence on the decisions being made that affected our members, our businesses and our communities. Today our chamber is viewed as one of the most influential public policy chambers in the State because of the dedication and engagement of Board Members like you," he wrote.
Stone was named chamber president in 2000. He previously spent 28 years in the automobile business and also worked for Waste Management for 4 years, both in the Grand Rapids Area.
A committee of past Board Chairs and current Board Officers are meeting and formulating a plan to ensure that the Chamber makes the transition to new leadership smooth and timely. Both Stone and current Chamber Staff will be a part of that process.
“My decision to retire did not come lightly and I want you to know that my passion for this organization is still fully intact. I also want to assure you that I am committed to the future of the Chamber,” he wrote.
