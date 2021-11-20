Dr. Jay Sonder, Director of Occupational Medicine at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, has recently attained Board Certification in Forensic Sciences through the American Board of Forensic Professionals.
This achievement is given to physicians who complete an extensive curriculum and demonstrate clinical proficiency in the practice of disability and impairment evaluation. He is also board certified by the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners. He is often consulted by employers for Occupational Health services, employees who are hurt at the workplace, and individuals needing disability or impairment evaluations.
To make an appointment with Dr. Sonder, please call the Grand Itasca appointment line at 218-326-7344.
