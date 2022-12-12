Grand Itasca

Submitted Photo

Women’s Health & Birth unit at Grand Itasca

U.S. News & World Report recognized Grand Itasca for high performance in maternity care on the 2022 Best Hospitals for Maternity list

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital was recognized as a 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity, a distinction that highlights the top-notch pregnancy and childbirth care available to parents in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.


