Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital was recognized as a 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity, a distinction that highlights the top-notch pregnancy and childbirth care available to parents in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.

U.S. News launched the “Best Hospitals for Maternity” list last year. It is designed to help families make informed choices about hospitals where they might have a baby following an uncomplicated pregnancy. This year, U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 650 hospitals across the nation. Of those, 297 were awarded the highest available distinction of “High Performing,” making them U.S. News 2022- 2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity.


