Manufacturing week highlights critical role industry plays in state’s economy
Manufacturing, which has long played a key role in the state's economy, is even more important now as Minnesota focuses on revitalizing our economy and rebounding from the impacts of COVID-19. As the state's second-largest industry, manufacturing added $52.7 billion to Minnesota's economy last year.
Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Oct. 1-7 as Minnesota Manufacturing Week. During the week – and throughout the month – manufacturers are opening their doors to virtual tours by the public as a way of attracting new workers and students who are considering careers in manufacturing.
"Manufacturing jobs pay good, family-sustaining wages well above the state's average wage," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "As our economy begins to recover and manufacturing becomes increasingly more high-tech and automated, DEED is working as hard as possible to help workers get the training they need to meet the demands of Minnesota employers."
Manufacturing in Minnesota pays an average annual wage of $68,081, which is 16% higher than the state's overall average wage. Several of the current Top 30 Jobs in Demand in Minnesota are in manufacturing – including help-production workers and first-line supervisors of production and operating workers.
Minnesota has nearly 324,000 jobs in manufacturing, with a total payroll of $22.1 billion. When you factor in jobs that are supported indirectly by manufacturing – such as sales, shipping, professional services – that impact rises to over one million jobs.
Statewide, manufacturing accounts for 13% of all private-sector jobs. But, in some counties, it accounts for a much greater share of the jobs. In Rouseau County in the Northwest region, manufacturing makes up 58% of total employment.
Minnesota has more than 8,000 manufacturers making a wide range of products. Most manufacturing jobs in the state are concentrated in these areas: food manufacturing, computer and electronic products, fabricated metal products, machinery, medical devices and miscellaneous products, printing, plastics and rubber products, and chemical products.
Last year, 190 businesses participated in events related to Manufacturing Week, and about 28,000 individuals took tours during the month. Find out more about this year's tours on the Statewide Tour of Manufacturing website. Employers can learn about training opportunities through CareerForce and can visit DEED's Manufacturing Week web section for help with planning events.
