Glik’s celebrates 125th anniversary in 2022

Photos courtesy of Gliks family

(From left) Elliot Glik, fifth-generation, with his uncle, Jeff Glik and father, Jim Glik.

Grand Rapids store is one of more than 70 brick and mortar stores located throughout the Midwest

Glik’s, the 14th oldest retailer in the United States, is celebrating its 125th year anniversary the week of Oct. 3-9, 2022. To say thank you to their customers, the company released a video celebrating their 125th year in business on YouTube.

