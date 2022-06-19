Giving back to his hometown community - his second family

As a youngster, a long battle with Leukemia would not stop Jerrad Bergren from pursing his dreams. Residing in Balsam Township, Jerrad graduated from Grand Rapids High School and went on to attend Itasca Community College, University of Minnesota at the Twin Cities, and Northwestern Health Sciences University at Bloomington obtaining a Doctor of Chiropractic.
When he returned to his hometown, Jerrad opened an office within his home for nearly 14 years and just recently added another Doctor of Chiropractic, after outgrowing his business. As a result he and his wife Angela purchased the old Balsam Cafe which had been closed due to lack of business during the Covid-19.
Besides having two chiropractors, there will be three Certified Massage Therapists, and a Round Table Market selling healthy foods, vitamins, supplements, and other healthier options for our community.
“I decided to stay in Balsam because I grew up and started business here to give back to the community who banded together to support me and my family during my childhood cancer over four years. The small community proved to be my second family by hosting benefits and fundraisers, visiting me at the University of Minnesota Hospital and Ronald McDonald House and always being there for me and my family,” explained Jerrad.
The Bergrens have been married seven years and Angela is a Paraprofessional with School District 318, both were involved in remodeling along with contractors.
