The GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo with special guest Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, a Paul Bunyan Communications Event, is set for Saturday, April 22 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The event will feature free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments, door prizes, and a new TechXpo that will showcase different ways the latest technology is being utilized in northern Minnesota. All the fun is free. 

“We are very excited to bring back the GigaZone Gaming Championship. Our last in-person event in 2019 drew over 4,000, so this year, we’re taking over the entire Sanford Center and adding the TechXpo, which will give businesses and schools a chance to demonstrate their use of technology innovation to thousands of potential students, customers, and employees. To top it off, the pioneer of personal computer technology, Woz, will be here. It is going to be an amazing day.” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General manager


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments