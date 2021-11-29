Financial Advisor Kristina Gaalaas of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Grand Rapids has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®).
Gaalaas successfully completed the requirements that include coursework and a series of examinations to achieve the designation from The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
To achieve this designation, one must complete a nine-course curriculum of study and 18 hours of examinations, and fulfill stringent experience and ethics requirements.
Because of ever-increasing client demand for financial advisors who can serve a diverse set of needs, this advanced training focuses on topics such as the unique challenges of modern retirement income portfolios, income taxation, risk management and insurance, estate and gift-tax strategies, unique needs of different family structures and advanced investment strategies.
Gaalaas has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for 17 years. She has served individual investors in Grand Rapids for 15 years.
Her office is located at 502 NE 4th Street in Grand Rapids.
Gaalaas and Branch Office Administrator Naomi Jackson can be reached at 218-326-8100. You may also visit their website at www.edwardjones.com/Kristina-Gaalaas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.