Chad’s Meat Wagon serves Memphis-style barbecue to greater-Grand Rapids area
Chad Yost bought his first smoker from L&M Fleet Supply and started cooking meals for his family and friends several years ago. Pulled pork and ribs were his specialty. Over time, he developed his own recipes. Before long, people were asking him to cook for graduations and parties.
His Memphis-style barbecue was so popular among his circle that his daughter suggested he open a restaurant. Although he considered buying a property, he didn’t want to fully commit to a restaurant without any experience.
Yost was a fan of the TV show “Diner’s Drive-ins, and Dives” on the Food Network. The show frequently features mobile food trucks and food trailers. That idea piqued his interest.
After considerable research, Yost decided to purchase a trailer and open a mobile barbecue joint. He wanted something new and designed to his specifications. He found what he was looking for all the way in Nashville.
With his mouth-watering recipes and trailer ready-to-go, Yost opened Chad’s Meat Wagon in May 2017. What started out as a hobby turned into a bustling business. He’s been serving authentic wood-fired, wood-smoked barbecue to the greater Grand Rapids area ever since.
“It started small and it just grew from there,” Yost said. “It never really dawned on me that someday I would be doing this.”
Yost sells barbecue three days a week from various spots in town. On Wednesdays, he can be found in the AutoZone parking lot. On Thursday, he’s at Glen’s Army Navy. On Friday, he parks at Klockow Brewing Company.
Yost also works to help raise money for charitable causes and local athletics. In April and May, Yost will park his trailer at Walgreen’s every other Thursday.
Portions of his sales will go towards Walgreen’s Red Nose Day, a campaign that raises funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, shelter, and other vital aid for children in America and around the world. He also raises money for the Grand Rapids football cheerleaders and the Just for Kix dance team.
Chad’s Meat Wagon also caters events. Since he’s a mobile food unit, he can go wherever the job takes him. Yost said he didn’t initially plan on catering, but it’s helped his business grow. He’s cooked for weddings, festivals, parties, company events, and more. Tall Timber Days and Bovey Farmer’s Day are two of his favorite events each year.
When he was at Bigfork’s Wilderness Days, he ran out of pulled pork.
In a pinch, he decided to de-bone smoked ribs and create a rib sandwich. It’s now a menu staple.
Yost slowly expanded his menu in other ways over the years. A former coworker from his days at Blandin suggested he try selling smoked mac and cheese. It became a crowd favorite. Someone else suggested he try smoking prime rib. That’s now on his catering menu. He has plans to add brisket to his menu this summer.
Chad’s Meat Wagon is now approaching its fourth anniversary. Yost stands by the quality of his cooking and his business is well-known for its large portions.
He doesn’t market his business much. Mainly by word-of-mouth and through his Facebook business page. His cooking does the talking and Yost said he’s had customers drive all the way from southern Wisconsin just to try his barbecue.
For the time being, Yost says he’s reached max cooking capacity in his trailer. He said he will likely upgrade to a larger trailer in the future, but for now, he’s content serving homemade barbecue in his current setup.
His biggest challenge now is to keep his recipe a secret, which is a tough task because he admits he loves to talk. He used to explain to his customers how he cooked his food, but he learned that to be successful, his recipe is best kept under wraps.
“I’m a talker and I was willing to share my information with anyone that listened,” Yost said. “I put my heart and soul into these recipes.”
For more information about booking an event, please call Chad at 218-256-4628.
