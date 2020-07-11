Fjeran Forest Products named 2020 Logger of the Year

The Minnesota Sustainable Forestry Initiative(r) (SFI) State Implementation Committee (SIC) named Fjeran Forest Products of Two Harbors, owned by Blake Fjeran, as its 2020 Logger of the Year.
"This highly-respected and long-time northern Minnesota logging company promotes the ideals of sustainable forestry throughout its business," said Minnesota SIC Chari Mary Perala. "Fjeran Forest Products represents the very best in logging in our state. It is an honor to recognize to such a highly respected company in our industry."
Established in 1986, Fjeran Forest Products is a second-generation logging business. Blake followed his father Bruce into logging, joining the business when he graduated from Two Harbors High School in 1993. Now 45, Blake Fjeran has been active in the state's logging community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Timber Producers Association.
The Logger of the Year Award recognizes outstanding independent logging contractor performance in our state. Fjeran Forest Products' logging operations are testimony to what a modern-day business focused on timberland management can accomplish. The family-owned enterprise supplies wood fiber to Minnesota's forest products economy, while at the same time harvesting trees in an environmentally sensitive manner.
Sustainable forestry is practiced throughout the company's operations, particularly when placing roads and landings and working along streams, lakes, and rivers. In addition, Fjeran Forest Products takes safety seriously and makes it an important business goal. Employees utilize personal protective equipment and crew leaders are trained in CPR and First Aid. Personnel receives training through the Minnesota Logger Education Program (MLEP).
Fjeran Forest Products received a plaque and a check for $500 for the recognition, and now becomes Minnesota's nominee for the Forest Resources Association's Lake States Outstanding Logger Award, to be announced this fall. The last five Lake States regional winners have come from Minnesota, as have two of the last four National Outstanding Logger honorees, exemplifying the outstanding work done by Minnesota's logging contractors in sustainably managing our state's forests.
The Minnesota SIC includes representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Forest Industries, the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Logger Education Program, Minnesota Timber Producers Association, Minnesota Tree Farm Program, Society of American Foresters, American Bird Conservancy, and SFI-certified county land departments. The SIC promotes and advances SFI principles of sustainable forestry in the state.
