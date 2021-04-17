Begin Healing Inc. is a family-run company in Grand Rapids providing medical devices and health products in Minnesota for more than 18 years.
Begin Healing was established in 2003 by Bryan Stenlund, and M.S. Licensed Psychologist and his wife Marlene Stenlund, R.N. Biofeedback Therapist and Pain Resource Nurse. Their sons Kai and Ian later joined the family business as sales representatives.
In February, they began offering a new air purification product called the Vollara Air & Surface Pro.
The Vollara uses a patented ActivePure technology that was developed by NASA to protect the astronauts on the International Space Station. ActivePure is one of only 75 technologies that have been inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame.
The Vollara became particularly useful at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
It not only purifies the air, but also cleans the surfaces in the room. Kai Stenlund said the Vollara is proven to reduce air and surface borne SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99.9 percent of viral particles. It also removes odors and reduces dust accumulation in the room it covers.
One device is designed to cover an area of up to 3,000 square feet. It works by filtering air and then sending out oxidizers into the surrounding environment where they can not only neutralize airborne contaminants and pathogens, but also settle on clean surfaces.
“When business owners and employees leave at the end of the day, this continuously cleans the entire building the entire night.” Kai said. “You have the peace of mind knowing this cleaned the entire building.”
The cleaning and purification uses of the device can be used to help provide another layer of protection for homes and businesses as the corona virus continues to affect daily operations.
More information about the Vollara can be found at https://www.vollara.com/beginhealing.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic required many people to quarantine and businesses shut down, many people have been suffering negative effects to their mental health. In the early days of the pandemic, people weren’t able to access the healthcare they needed, such as face-to-face counseling, or in-person doctor appointments.
Begin Healing offers another product that helps battle those negative effects.
Alpha-Stim is a handheld electrotherapy device designed to relieve pain, control anxiety, fight depression, and treat insomnia. It’s an alternative to prescription medicine that can be prescribed by physicians and other healthcare professionals.
“Because of the pandemic, anxiety levels, stress levels, and depression levels have increased considerably,” Marlene said. “So it’s become even more important for people to know what resources there are available to them.”
Kai demonstrated how to use the device by simply clipping it to your ears and turning it on. It can be used while going about most daily activities. He said the device gives a person the sensation of rocking in a boat.
Marlene said the Alpha-Stim is used daily for 3-5 weeks. After that, treatment can be scaled back to 2-3 times a week.
Alpha-Stim is used worldwide by physicians, healthcare professionals, and more than 100 American Veterans Affairs and Military Medical Centers. It can be used in a clinical setting or ordered for home use.
“When I first started using it in my practice, It was really evident for me that people needed to have their own devices in their home,” Marlene said. “Having it once in a while in a therapy session doesn’t provide the long-lasting relief you would get using it at home and using it consistently.”
Alpha-Stim’s effectiveness is supported by 95 completed studies, with many more currently in progress. The therapeutic results it provides come without the risks of dangerous side effects, tolerance, or addiction.
More information can be found at www.beginhealing.com or by calling Kai Stenlund at 218-256-3900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.