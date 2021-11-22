Fairview Range employees Stephanie Pierzina, RN, and Chantelle French, RN, were recently honored at the 2021 March of Dimes Heroes in Action Awards ceremony.
They rose to the top out of over 400 nominations and 50 finalists from across Minnesota.
This annual event provides the community with an opportunity to honor outstanding healthcare professionals in Minnesota who work tirelessly for the health of those they serve. Nurses and other healthcare professionals were nominated by colleagues, family, or friends. Finalists and winners were then selected by a team of qualified nurses.
Pierzina is a Nurse Informaticist at Fairview Range and won the award in the Innovative & Non-Traditional Nursing category. French is an Intake Coordinator for Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice and won the award in the Public Health Nursing category.
The following paragraphs were written as part of the nomination process:
“Stephanie [Pierzina] exemplifies team, accountability, engagement, and high reliability.
Stephanie always listens to understand and then assists the practitioner to meet the desired outcome. We are blessed to have her on our team and nursing is blessed to have her represent nursing in development and integration of a patient-safe EMR which creates continuity of care for our patients.”
“Chantelle [French] has proven that her passion is coordinating the care that our patient’s need.
She demonstrates competency through providing the patient, their providers, our field nurses, and her leaders with the most accurate, detailed initial assessment of the patient to make transitioning to admission to services as smooth as possible.”
Fairview Range also had a finalist, Janelle Carpenter, RN, in the Mental Health category.
Overall, M Health Fairview had more combined winners and finalists than any other healthcare system in the state.
