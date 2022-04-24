Fairchild Equipment has been recognized as a 2021 Yale Dealer of Excellence, the company’s top honor for members of the Yale® dealer network, making Fairchild a 27-time recipient of this award. This award recognizes dealers for developing and maintaining the pillars of a highly successful materials handling organization, including expert industry knowledge and dedication to customer support.
“It is always one of our primary goals to be recognized among the top performers of the brands we serve,” Van Clarkson, President of Fairchild Equipment, states. “I very vividly recall when I first came to work here eight years ago, Gary Fairchild making it very clear, ‘We will win the Dealer of Excellence award every year’. To this day, it remains a requirement here at Fairchild. We are truly honored to be recognized with this group of great partner dealers,” Clarkson continued.
"Our dealer network is integral in providing the expert knowledge and support that drives customer satisfaction and attracts new business, while providing a competitive advantage," says Bob Sattler, Vice President of Dealer Business Development. "Every year, the Dealer of Excellence recipients demonstrate their willingness to enhance capabilities and commitment to the safety and well-being of their associates, while meeting the increasingly demanding recognition criteria."
Award-winning dealers meet rigorous standards in areas such as service, training, customer satisfaction, new unit sales and general management tactics. These measures are updated annually to reflect evolving customer expectations and industry standards.
Fairfield has several locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota (including Grand Rapids), Northern Illinois, North Dakota and Upper Michigan.
