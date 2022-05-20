Like many health systems across the country, Essentia Health is confronting staffing challenges that extend beyond direct patient care.
One of the areas especially impacted at Essentia is our call center, which has resulted in atypically long wait times for those trying to reach us by phone. We are aware of this inconvenience and doing our best to improve the situation for our patients and communities.
“We are doing everything in our power to rectify this issue and ensure our patients receive the best service possible,” said Melanie Wilson, senior vice president for revenue services at Essentia. “Please know that we have heard your frustrations, we take them seriously and we are working tirelessly to address them.”
Steps Essentia is taking include trying to fill as many open positions as possible through job fairs and creative recruiting; exploring new technology that streamlines and enhances our current communications capabilities; and evaluating additional self-service options in which patients can access certain information on their own.
Essentia patients are encouraged to use MyChart for things like making appointments, checking account balances, making payments and looking up statements. MyChart also offers the ability to communicate with providers and receive answers to basic medical questions. Additionally, the “contact us” page on our website provides contact information for various departments and topics.
Interested in working at Essentia Health? Visit our careers page to browse our openings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.