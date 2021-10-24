The Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic is proud to welcome Joey Lopac, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in weight management.
While she is new to this position, Lopac has been with Essentia for 13 years.
“I love Essentia’s values,” said Lopac. “I have enjoyed every moment with the organization and know that I will continue to help serve patients for years to come.”
Lopac received her education from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is no stranger to the area, having grown up on the Iron Range and still currently residing there.
“I hope to help my patients by educating them on the practice of healthy decision-making so they may lead long, full and active lives,” said Lopac.
To schedule an appointment with Lopac, please call (218) 322-4900.
To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
