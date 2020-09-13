The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Luiz Franco, an endocrinologist, to its team.
“I was looking for a place that promoted the highest standards of clinical care while respecting both patients’ and employees’ values, preferences and needs,” Dr. Franco said of coming to Essentia.
Dr. Franco earned a medical degree at Universidade Federal do Ceara in Ceara, Brazil. He completed a residency in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and is certified in both internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“Endocrinology is one of the most fascinating and complex specialties in medicine,” Dr. Franco said. “Areas such as obesity, diabetes and cholesterol are very prevalent in the community, creating a huge opportunity for constructive interventions and preventive medicine.
“I am motivated by helping patients achieve a better quality of life, keeping things as simple as they can be. I believe having patients actively involved in their care and valuing their decision-making capacity are both crucial, especially when treating chronic conditions.”
To see Dr. Franco’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
