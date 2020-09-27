Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Leivon

Dr. Linus Leivon, a family medicine physician, is welcoming new patients at the Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic.
“I chose Essentia due to the warmth, friendliness and enthusiasm I felt during my job interview,” Dr. Leivon said. “I really like the new clinic and facilities that are available to the patients and employees. I also wanted to live and work in northern Minnesota, where a majority of my close friends live.”
Dr. Leivon earned a medical degree from St. Matthew’s University in Grand Cayman and Orlando, Fla. He completed his residency in family medicine through the Northeast Iowa Family Medicine Residency Program in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dr. Leivon pursued family medicine “for its breadth of populations that I can work with and hopefully impact in a positive way,” he said. “I enjoy the variety of medical cases and complexities, from pediatrics to geriatrics. I believe that family physicians have the opportunity to really get to know their patients, their families, their struggles and be of meaningful support to their communities.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Leivon, call the Grand Rapids Clinic at (218) 322-4900. To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
