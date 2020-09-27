Essentia Health-Virginia now offers joint-replacement surgery with the MAKO robotic arm.
The MAKO robot combines digital planning, computer technology and surgical techniques for accurate and non-invasive hip and knee replacements. A patient-specific virtual 3D model/plan is created using CT images from the patient. The surgeon confirms the plan during surgery and makes any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute the plan.
“Our Virginia team is happy to provide this exceptional technology to the Arrowhead area, which improves the already-great outcomes our surgical teams provide,” says Essentia Health-Virginia administrator Sam Stone. “With the introduction of the MAKO, the Virginia campus now offers surgical robotic procedures for general surgery, OB/GYN and now orthopedics. We’re thankful to be part of a system with such a great focus on providing outstanding care to our communities.”
The surgeons at Essentia Health-Virginia started using the MAKO technology in July for total knee procedures.
Click here to learn more about hip and knee replacements at Essentia.
The MAKO gives Essentia Health-Virginia another tool to enhance patient care and surgery outcomes. In May 2019, the hospital introduced the da Vinci Si Surgical System, another surgeon-assisted robot that speeds recovery time, shortens hospital stays, reduces pain and allows for more variety of procedures. The da Vinci Si Surgical System can be used for procedures like laparoscopic cholecystectomy, hernia repair, colon resection and hysterectomy.
