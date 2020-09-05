Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center has been recognized by the American Heart Association and has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. This is the second year in a row St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) has received the top-tier award, which recognizes our commitment to ensuring heart-failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart-failure patients.
SMMC earned the award by meeting specific quality-achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart-failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients also should receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled and learn about other care transition interventions.
“Essentia Health is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients with heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-HF initiative,” said Dr. Michael Mollerus, heart and vascular section chair at Essentia. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.
“This award — as well as others that we’ve received — highlights the high-quality cardiovascular care that we deliver at Essentia Health.”
SMMC also is recognized on the association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll. Hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination and enhances patient education. The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.
“We are pleased to recognize Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center for their commitment to heart-failure care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality-improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. Many heart-failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.