This first annual Enhabit Conference on Sustainable Design and Building will bring building professionals from throughout Minnesota to Grand Rapids for a day of education and discussion, on Thursday, March 9. Top industry professionals will present information on topics such as ways to improve building performance, use of renewable, energy efficient materials and ways to reduce the negative impacts of building on the environment.
The conference is being held at The Rapids Brewing Company downtown Grand Rapids and will start when the doors open at 7:30 a.m. Several presentations will be offered throughout the day with expert speakers. Cost to attend the conference is $95-$135 for the day (attendees can pick the price point that is right for them).
From 8 - 9:30 a.m., the presentation will be “High performance low energy and electricity: from custom to customary,” with Rachel Wagner of Just Housing SBC.
Wagner has been a practicing designer since 1987. A licensed architect in Wisconsin, she launched her career working for renowned playground architect Bob Leathers, co-creating community-built play spaces across the United States. She became an entrepreneur in 1996, and focused her practice on energy conservation and solar-optimized design, particularly in single-family residential construction. In 2018 Rachel re-focused her practice to blend her concentration on energy and sustainability with her commitment to community equity and social justice. She is also the owner and creative and technical director of Green New Deal Homes SBC, a Minnesota public benefit corporation with the mission to provide durable, sustainable, expertly designed zero energy house plans to anyone who wants them, and to assist communities in a just transition to a resilient, clean-energy society.
Wagner’s work has been featured in Fine Homebuilding magazine and Green Building Advisor online, and she is a regular presenter at regional and national conferences. She has training and experience in Passive House and zero-net energy design, and is a member of the Climate Reality Leadership Corps.
At 9:30 -11 a.m., will be “Build Beyond Zero: New Ideas for Carbon-Smart Architecture,” with Chris Magwood of Builders For Climate Action.
Magwood joined the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Embodied Carbon initiative within RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings team in 2022 after he helped establish Builders for Climate Action. He is working closely with many levels of government to develop embodied carbon benchmarks and regulatory programs, and helping developers and builders figure out how to reverse climate change with their buildings. Magwood has authored seven books on sustainable building and is co editor of the Sustainable Building Essentials series from New Society Publishers. His new book, Building Beyond Zero: New Ideas for Carbon-Smart Architecture, is co-authored with Bruce King and published by Island Press.
At 11 -11:55 p.m. John Rajala of Rajala Timber & Millwork, will present “Timber: Materialization of a Healthy Forest Ecology.”
Rajala Forestry is building on five generations of Great North Woods experience to develop the practice of Ecological Forestry in the private sector. Their harvests are carefully planned to mimic the frequency and scale of natural ecological disturbances; specifically wind, fire, precipitation, native insects, and native diseases.
John Rajala has spent a lifetime finding the balance between Ecological Forestry and the manufacturing of High Quality Wood Products from not just the best trees, but rather the natural trees.
Lunch will be provided at noon, followed by a presentation on Cold Climate Heat Pump Systems: ZONE 7, by the Minnesota Center for Energy & Environment (MNCEE), 1-2:20 p.m.
At 2:30-3:50 p.m., Jason Cattelino, Mass Timber Design Specialist for Rothoblaas, will speak on Cross Laminated Timber Panels: Design & Engineering
Cattelino has extensive experience in the design and detailing of special and complex loading conditions for CLT including geometrically irregular panel shapes, concentrated loading, floor vibration, concrete-CLT composite systems and CLT ribbed elements among others.
His passion for CLT technology has put him in the forefront of North American CLT panel development.
Closing out the presentations will be Eric Fowler, a Senior Policy Associate in Buildings with Fresh Energy who will speak on “Building Policy & The IRA: Digging the Details,” 4-5 p.m.
Fowler is in Fresh Energy’s buildings department and brings his expertise to focus on policies supporting building electrification and market transformation, as well as improvements to energy efficiency that facilitate fuel switching. Fowler joined Fresh Energy in 2021 and played a key role in growing the Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition, housed at Fresh Energy. Before joining the buildings department, he also supported Fresh Energy’s Public Affairs Team and had a leadership role in advancing a new building electrification bill at the Minnesota Legislature in 2022.
The day will end with a BS + BEER round table discussion, 6-8 p.m.
Special Building Science & Beer will be hosted by Randy Williams of Northern Built pro with guests Travis Brungardt & Joe Cook From Catalyst Construction. Their work has been featured on the Build Show Network and Fine Home Building as well as numerous other publications.
Registration for the conference is required and there are a few more openings still available. For more information about the Enhabit conference and to register, visit https://enhabit.rsvpify.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.