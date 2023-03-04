This first annual Enhabit Conference on Sustainable Design and Building will bring building professionals from throughout Minnesota to Grand Rapids for a day of education and discussion, on Thursday, March 9. Top industry professionals will present information on topics such as ways to improve building performance, use of renewable, energy efficient materials and ways to reduce the negative impacts of building on the environment.

The conference is being held at The Rapids Brewing Company downtown Grand Rapids and will start when the doors open at 7:30 a.m. Several presentations will be offered throughout the day with expert speakers. Cost to attend the conference is $95-$135 for the day (attendees can pick the price point that is right for them).


