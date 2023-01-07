The Duluth Wedding Show is celebrating its 35th Anniversary, spanning 5 decades helping thousands of Northland couples plan weddings. To commemorate this milestone Lundeen Productions has created a spectacular new look and feel to the show that will be sure to turn heads and create a fun experience that will help couples planning weddings at any level.

“The Duluth Wedding Show will be a great help to anyone planning their special day at any stage of the process. From the smallest little details to the planning of an entire wedding from the beginning.  Professionals will be on hand at every level” says Kynze Lundeen, Vice President of Lundeen Productions and event Producer.


