The Duluth Wedding Show is celebrating its 35th Anniversary, spanning 5 decades helping thousands of Northland couples plan weddings. To commemorate this milestone Lundeen Productions has created a spectacular new look and feel to the show that will be sure to turn heads and create a fun experience that will help couples planning weddings at any level.
“The Duluth Wedding Show will be a great help to anyone planning their special day at any stage of the process. From the smallest little details to the planning of an entire wedding from the beginning. Professionals will be on hand at every level” says Kynze Lundeen, Vice President of Lundeen Productions and event Producer.
This year’s Duluth Wedding Show has a “more at the show” element than has never been seen before. 20,000 square feet of additional exhibit and demo space has been added to the show. The new show layout gives attendees the opportunity to stroll through exhibits, tents, arbors, outdoor wedding displays, lighting and video displays, photo booths, flowers, portable restroom units, party busses and much more including delicious sampling and prize drawings throughout the day.
Nearly every major vendor in the regional wedding industry will be at the show. This event will inspire you to use your imagination - It’s a must for couples whether they are just starting their planning our looking to add those final special touches. “Another sometimes overlooked element of planning is to meet the people you are doing business with. The Duluth Wedding Show is a golden opportunity to meet the people you are planning your perfect day with” added Lundeen.
Also new this year, lucky attendees will get a chance to dance with Northshore Ballroom Dancing and participate in a cake tasting contest with Twisted Pastries and that is not all. Attendees can stop in to the Aging Young Aesthetics “Lover’s Lounge” in Edmund Fitzgerald Hall for a special product sample and lip deals while you grab some refreshments including Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, wine, craft beer and much more!
Couples, along with their wedding party, friends and family, will find virtually everything imaginable to plan their perfect wedding with the emphasis being on “their” perfect wedding. Everyone’s idea of perfect has a different meaning and the featured professionals at the Duluth Wedding Show will be able to help you with your visual and dream of your perfect.
Combine the new look with all the new activities this exciting wedding planning event this will be a day of unprecedented wedding planning FUN and INFORMATION. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth MN.
The day concludes with the region’s most spectacular runway fashion show that showcases not only the year’s most fashionable gowns and menswear but apparel ideas for the entire wedding party from the flower girl to the mother-of-the bride.
Discount advance tickets are now available now at www.duluthweddingshow.com through Friday January 6th for only $10. After that tickets are $15 in advance and at the door.
