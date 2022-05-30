Dragonfly Coffee to host Grand Opening June 3-4

The newly opened coffee shop, Dragonfly Coffee, is located in the Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids and is under the umbrella of Itasca Life Options. Dragonfly Coffee had a soft opening on April 12, 2022 and has a grand opening planned for Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The grand opening will feature free samples, drink and treat specials, a raffle, giveaways, and live music from Ditty Wish on Friday night from 5-6 p.m.
Sonia Lindgaard shared, “the mission of Dragonfly Coffee is to empower community and inclusion through employment for adults with disabilities, all while providing exceptional coffee and baked goods. Our clients get the opportunity to work in a variety of different jobs, based on their unique skill sets. From table washing, to running the till, to baking—there are valuable vocational and life skill opportunities for all of our clients. One of our clients who is legally blind is working alongside our baker, which is awesome!”
The coffee shop serves smoothies, daily made from scratch baked goods, blended coffee drinks, and Blue Ox coffee and espresso drinks which are roasted in Hackensack, Minn. They also accept custom orders and plan to start delivering to offices or special events in the future.
Lindgaard added, “We’ve already got quite a following for our caramel and cinnamon rolls, and salted chocolate chip cookies—dubbed by many ‘the best cookie I’ve ever had!’”
