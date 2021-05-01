Delta Air Lines is hiring customer experience specialists at its Customer Engagement Center in Chisholm. 

Customer experience specialists are part of a service and sales focused team in a high energy call center environment, focused on listening to, caring for and connecting with customers. Ideal candidates should demonstrate the desire to make customers’ travel not only superior but memorable.

Delta is looking to hire over 50 full-time positions with comprehensive health and wellness benefits, a generous profit-sharing program, 401k and industry-leading travel privileges. 

Michelle Jackson of Eveleth, a 25-year veteran of the Chisholm office, has enjoyed her career with Delta. She said, “I love what I do. I have worked in many different areas of the airline and enjoy the opportunity to change people’s lives with travel.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments