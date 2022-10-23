Deerwood Bank welcomes Markman

Deerwood Bank announced that it has recently named Mike Markman as Chief Revenue Officer for all twelve of its locations.
Markman comes to Deerwood with a significant amount of banking experience in positions ranging from Teller to Community Regional President. He holds a B.S. in Finance from St. Cloud State University – Herberger Business School and is a graduate of both the American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending Graduate School and the Minnesota Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to get to know the people who have created the success that Deerwood Bank has demonstrated these last few decades. I look forward to learning from them and leveraging their knowledge to help Deerwood continue its pattern of growth here in the great state of Minnesota. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started,” said Markman.
In his new position Markman will be working to build banking relationships with businesses and individuals throughout the state. Markman will also be focusing on the expansion of Deerwood Bank’s presence, growth, and revenue in the Central Minnesota market.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to be adding Mike to our team here at Deerwood Bank. With his extensive background in banking relationships, he will be an integral part of our growth strategy throughout the coming years. We are all extremely excited to get him working with our team members and clients,” said Deerwood Bank President/CEO, John Ohlin.
Markman is an avid outdoorsman and on most days that he is not in the office, you can find him spending time with his family up at the cabin in Northern Minnesota.
Deerwood Bank has 12 offices throughout central and northern Minnesota—including Waite Park, Sartell, Baxter, Grand Rapids - and the Twin Cities. They were recently named by Newsweek as the Best Small Bank in Minnesota.
