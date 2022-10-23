Deerwood Bank welcomes Markman

Deerwood Bank announced that it has recently named Mike Markman as Chief Revenue Officer for all twelve of its locations.

Markman comes to Deerwood with a significant amount of banking experience in positions ranging from Teller to Community Regional President. He holds a B.S. in Finance from St. Cloud State University – Herberger Business School and is a graduate of both the American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending Graduate School and the Minnesota Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.

