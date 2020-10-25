Minnesotans with disabilities play a critical role in our economy and provide immense value to our work environments. This month, as DEED celebrates the 75th Anniversary of National Disability Employment Month and the 100th Anniversary of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, we will highlight the critical role Minnesotans with disabilities play in our economy and the value they add to our work environments.
Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed October as Disability Employment Awareness Month recognizing that in order to benefit Minnesota’s economy and its competitiveness in the global marketplace, the State of Minnesota must value the contributions of all people, including those with disabilities.
“Businesses across the state have told me how hiring people with disabilities has improved their bottom line,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Workers with disabilities often bring unique abilities to the workplace like problem-solving, thinking outside of the box, and strong loyalty – all of which add extraordinary value to employers in Minnesota.
Minnesota’s Vocational Rehabilitation (VRS) program, and our State Services for the Blind (SSB) (both parts of DEED) have long focused on connecting workers with disabilities with opportunities.
“For 100 years, Minnesota’s Vocational Rehabilitation program has been the only publicly funded program that is committed exclusively to providing employment services – counseling, training, placement services, and job supports – to citizens with disabilities,” said VRS Director Dee Torgerson. “We look forward to working closely with businesses and employers to provide career opportunities for individuals with disabilities as we begin the next 100 years.”
“Our job at State Services for the Blind,” said SSB Director Natasha Jerde, “is to put the right job seekers together with the right employers. Our customers, who are blind, DeafBlind, or visually impaired, bring the know-how, the skill, the experience, as well as the grit and tenacity to overcome hurdles and prove what they can do. Time and again we hear from employers who let us know how pleased they are that they tapped into this under-used talent pool.”
More than half a million, or approximately 11%, of Minnesotans report having one or more disabilities, and the unemployment rate of this group is more than double that of people without disabilities. That’s why the work of VRS and SSB remains so critical today.
Minnesotans who are disabled and are having difficulty finding employment should access resources on CareerForceMN.com. You can find additional resources for job seekers with a disability on DEED’s website.
