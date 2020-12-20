The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), encourages any worker, including student workers, to apply for unemployment insurance (UI).
DEED has reviewed the December 1, 2020 order from the Minnesota Court of Appeals and is awaiting the final opinion from the court, which will provide guidance and instruction to the department more broadly on eligibility of secondary students for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.
“We encourage any worker, including student workers, whose work has been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic to apply for unemployment insurance benefits before CARES ACT provisions expire December 26,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
To apply, please visit: https://www.uimn.org/.
“Youthprise is pleased to partner with DEED as we move swiftly to ensure our young workers secure Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. We appreciate DEED’s commitment to leveraging its UI staff and network of providers to help youth navigate applying for retroactive benefits under an aggressive timeline,” said Marcus Pope, Vice President of Youthprise.
Additionally, DEED and its partners in CareerForce are ready to help Minnesotans with their job search or to make a career change. CareerForce is the state’s official career exploration and job search resource and is available to help Minnesotans at no cost to them. CareerForce staff and partners have helped thousands of Minnesotans find work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CareerForce services are available over the phone or online. Call 651-259-7501 to be connected with your local CareerForce location or visit CareerForceMN.com/locations to find contact information for a CareerForce location near you.
