The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the 6,151 small businesses that received $10,000 grants last year through the Small Business Relief Grants Program.
In Itasca County, 60 businesses received grants totalling $600,000. In Northeast Minnesota, a total of 381 businesses received grants for a total of $3,810,000.
The program was open to Minnesotan-owned businesses that could demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. DEED partnered with the Minnesota Lottery to ensure fairness in distribution of funds.
Businesses were selected through a randomized lottery process after the application period closed last July. The chosen were screened to ensure they met eligibility requirements. A total of $61.51 million was awarded.
We know that small businesses have suffered the most during this pandemic, so this program was designed to help them,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “These dollars helped thousands of business owners weather some of the worst months of the pandemic, and we look forward to better days ahead for the state’s business community.”
The majority of grants were disbursed by September 30 and more than 75 percent by Oct. 31. All grants were disbursed and the program was completed by Dec. 31, 2020. Funds were administered and disbursed by qualified local and regionally-based nonprofit organizations across the state.
At least half of the funding awarded to businesses in Greater Minnesota. A searchable map that shows all of the grants awarded is available online at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s website.
SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANTS
Itasca County: 60
Northeast Minnesota: 381
Statewide: 6,151
