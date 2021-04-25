A new physical therapy clinic in Grand Rapids is making its mark and received national recognition recently.
Daigle’s Osteopractic Physical Therapy was given the 2020 Osteopractic Clinic of the Year Award by the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy (AAMT).
The clinic, operated by Dr. Geoffrey Daigle, first opened in October 2020. Daigle is a physical therapist with a fellowship in orthopedic manual physical therapy. In addition, he holds a diploma in osteopractic, which gives him different perspectives on treating movement dysfunction or painful conditions.
As an orthopedic physical therapist, Daigle treats the neurologic, muscular, and skeletal systems. He uses a patient-centered approach and works with patients to understand the details of various pain issues that people encounter in everyday life.
“If you’re having pain that’s limiting your ability to do something, I’m able to treat it and get you back to your previous level,” Daigle said. If pain or weakness is holding you back, I can help address not just the symptoms, but what’s causing the symptoms.”
Daigle uses several techniques, including: dry needling, spinal manipulation, blood flow restriction, advanced massage, vacuum cupping, and instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization.
With his education and training, Daigle is able to treat patients much more thoroughly than the standard baseline of care. His techniques treat a wide variety of symptoms, including headaches, lower back pain, shoulder problems, knee pain, and more.
Previously, Daigle worked as a physical therapist at Grand Village, Majestic Pines Senior Living Community and Essentia Health. In May 2020, patient volumes slowed due to coronavirus concerns and Daigle was laid off. That’s when he decided to open his own clinic, which gave him the opportunity to treat patients as he sees best.
Daigle’s skills and techniques are unique to the Grand Rapids area. He earned his undergraduate degree in psychology from the College of St. Scholastica. He graduated from St. Scholastica with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2014. From there, he completed his fellowship and earned a diploma of osteopractic through the AAMT.
Growing up in Deer River, Daigle first became interested in osteopractics after seeing family or friends go through physical therapy.
“It was just really interesting to see the human body recover with the appropriate guidance without pharmaceuticals,” Daigle said. “I wanted to know more about how I could offer wellness services to improve people’s quality of health.”
Now that he owns and operates his own clinic in Grand Rapids, he says his involvement in the community is much greater.
Daigle’s Osteopractic Physical Therapy is located at 102 Third Street NE, Suite 110 in Grand Rapids.
To schedule an appointment or to learn more about Daigle’s Osteopractic Physical Therapy, please call (218) 999-7198 or visit daiglesopt.com.
